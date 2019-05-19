Alan William Musket, 58, has gone to be with God and with his grandparents and his dad (Terry L Musket Sr).

Surviving in his passing: Karen J. Pierce Musket

(stepmom), Terry Jr. (wife, Teresa), Kim (Musket) Abbott (husband, Gordon), Karen Musket and Christopher; and several nieces and nephews.

Alan fought very hard to beat cancer when he was

diagnosed in October of 2018. He went through three

different treatments, which was very hard on his body.

Alan loved all his animals. He was always going above and beyond for anyone who needed his help before he did

anything for himself. Alan's greatest accomplishment was putting himself through college where he got his master's in accounting. Alan loved decorating for all the holidays,

especially Christmas. Alan moved to Desoto, Texas, in May of 2016. He loved going to concerts especially to see "PINK."

Services will be Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd.,

Reiffton. Burial to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A gathering will be Friday 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Alan's

remembrance to Tri-City Animal Shelter (no kill shelter), Cedar Hill, Texas, or Good Shepherd Hospice, Dallas, Texas. Online condolences may be made at

www.aumansinc.com.



