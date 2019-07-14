Alan David Shollenberger, 72, of

Bradenton, Florida, died June 20, 2019.

Alan was born in Fleetwood, Pa., to George and Grace Shollenberger.

During his first two years of elementary school, he attended a one room school house in Fleetwood. He graduated from Fleetwood High School in 1965. He went on to the Pennsylvania State

University where he majored in chemical engineering and graduated in 1969. While at Penn State, he was a member of the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity and kept close to his

fraternity brothers throughout his entire life.

Alan was an avid sports fan, especially for Penn State football, where he tailgated with his brother, Bill, and

cousin, Richard Boyer. He enjoyed playing national

competitive bridge with his fraternity brother, Steve Wheeler. They both went on to become bridge life masters. In addition, he was frequently to be seen on the golf course winning tournaments with his golf buddies Rich Stavac and Peter MacCuaig.

Following his graduation from Penn State, Alan was hired by Union Carbide Corporation at the Whiting,

Indiana, plant where he was involved with Isopropanol production. It was at this small plant, outside of Chicago, where he met his future wife, Diana.

In 1975, he was promoted to purchasing manager for

specialized equipment and moved to the Union Carbide Purchasing Center in Charleston, W. Va. In 1984, he moved to corporate headquarters in Danbury, Conn., where he held a variety of assignments, but purchasing was his love. He traveled frequently and was a FMA in purchasing. He remained in Danbury until his retirement in 2000 when Union Carbide was bought out by the Dow Chemical

Company.

Alan is survived by his wife, Diana; his mother, Grace; and his brother and sisters: Bill Shollenberger, Karen Raudenbush and Sara Guerrero. Alan's extended family

includes 13 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Fleetwood, Pa. Visitation with the family will take place from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. The service will begin at 1:00.

Contributions in Alan's memory may be made to St. Paul's UCC, 5 W. Arch St., Fleetwood, PA 19522.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



