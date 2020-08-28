Albert Allen Ash, Sr., 80, of Muhlenberg, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 8:49 am in the residence of his daughter Tracy L. McVeigh. He was the husband of the late Audrey V. (Weitzel) Ash who passed away June 23, 2000. Born in Reading, Mr. Ash was the son of the late Albert R. Ash and Dorothy M. Kindle. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Reading and was a fire fighter for the City of Reading for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Mr. Ash was a member of Hampden Steam Engine Fire Company and was president for 25 years, served as a trustee, assistant foreman and foreman. He was a driver for Berks County Blind Association and American Red Cross Meals on Wheels Program. Mr. Ash is survived by his children Virginia E. Ash of West Reading; Albert A. Ash, Jr., husband of Cindy Ash of Reading; Robert R. Ash, Sr. of Reading; David A. Ash, husband of Heather Ash of Muhlenberg Township; Brian T. Ash, husband of Tracey Ash of Reading; Tracy L. McVeigh, wife of Frank McVeigh of Reading; Robert R. Ash, Jr., husband of Heather Ash of Temple and his 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings Sheldon Ash, husband of Penny Ash of Laureldale; Christine Kindle of Shillington; Lisa Werner, wife of Paul Werner of Ephrata and was preceded in death by his son Daryl L. Ash, January 13, 2002 and his brother William Martin, sister Sheila Jones and granddaughter Tonia N. Ash, November 1, 1988. Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Tuesday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Floral tributes would be accepted or contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church 1728 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Mr. Albert Allen Ash. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com