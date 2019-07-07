Albert W. Burkevage Jr., 75, of Centre Township, passed away, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Manorcare Laureldale.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maryann G. (Fick) Burkevage, to whom he was

married 56 years ago on May 4, 1963. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Albert W. Sr., and Florence M. (Wierzbicki) Burkevage.

Albert was a 1961 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School. He later graduated from Reading Police

Academy and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

He was self employed as a farmer for many years. Albert also was employed as Centre Township police officer for 25 years, retiring in 1997. He later worked as a police officer for the Hamburg Police Department for 13 years, retiring in 2010.

Albert was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, Laureldale. He was a life member of Berks County Firearms Association, the retired assistant chief of Central Berks Fire Company, a life member of the NRA, Perry Gun Club, Shoemakersville Fire Company, Central Berks Fire Company, Hamburg Senior Citizens and Shoemakersville Senior Club.

In addition to his wife Maryann, Albert is survived by a son, David A. Burkevage, Mohrsville; a daughter, Suzanne M., wife of David Livelsberger, Seven Valleys, Pa.; five grandchildren: Bobby, Lisa, Austin, Brendan and Hans; one great-granddaughter, Paytton; and a sister, Shirley Wertz, West Lawn, Pa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., at Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA 19605. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the Mass in the church from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Berks Fire Company, P.O. Box 306, Centerport, PA 19516,or a fire company of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at

www.burkeydriscoll.com.



