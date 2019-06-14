Albert Candelaria, 63, formerly of

Reading, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in his Fayetteville, N.C. , residence.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Coleen T. (Matuszak) Candelaria. He was born in Puerto Rico on August 11, 1955, a son of Cecilio Candelaria and the late Lydia E. (Perez) Candelaria. Al was a member of St. Ann's R.C.C. in Fayetteville and St. John's De La Salle in Shillington. He was employed by General Battery/ Exide as a department leader for 36 years. Albert enjoyed fishing and watching movies. He was an avid Eagles and Sixers fan and loved spending time with his beloved "girls" (puppies). He was a member of Legions of Mary and a member of 4th Degree Sir Knight of Columbus Council #11683 in N.C. and in Pa.

Also surviving are his children: Maria E. Stepp, Daniel Acevedo, Miguel Candelaria, Shaun Acevedo; his sisters, Gloria Rosado, Eneida Natera, Miriam Ortiz; and 11 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., in St. John's De La Salle, 42 Kerrick Rd., Reading, PA 19607. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be Monday 8:00-9:15 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading.

