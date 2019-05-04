Albert J. Carrigan, 75, of Exeter, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Sharron K. (Kessell) Carrigan, with whom he

celebrated 39 years of marriage. Born in Holyoke, Mass., he was the son of the late Albert J. Jr. and Mary Ann "Stella" (Chicorka) Carrigan.

Al proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Cape Cod Canal, Mass. He was a member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, Douglassville, where he served in many different roles. Al was a longtime member of the Reading and Heidelberg Country Clubs. He was an avid golfer and so proud of his accomplishment of having 2 holes in one at the Heidelberg in the same round, which was beating 67 million-to-one odds! Al also enjoyed traveling and fishing in Canada. He was a national sales manager for an

industrial chemical company for over 30 years until his

retirement.

Al is survived by his son, David M., husband of Sonia; daughter, Tracy Carrigan McCarthy; grandchildren, Allison Charron and Amelia Carrigan, all of Mass.; two sisters, K. Joyce Adams, wife of Ted; and Susan Hanecak, widow of Robert; one brother, Steven, husband of Katherine; brother-in-law, James Kessell, husband of Debra; as well as several nieces and nephews.

It was Al's wish to have a private service, but please

remember him while you are on the links. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online

condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



