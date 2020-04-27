|
Albert Christian Lellig Albert Christian F. Lellig, 82, passed on Saturday, April 18 at Genesis Health Care Center, Exeter. Most beloved husband of Mary Ann (Tokarz) Lellig, he was born in Reading, PA. Son of Christian F. and Dorothy M. (Ibach) Lellig. Al is survived by his 3 children: Judy (Lellig) wife of Burton Minor, of Tyrone, GA; John Lellig, of Exeter and Christian, husband of Petra (Kainhofer) Lellig of Reading. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister Patricia Capilo of Pennside and David Lellig of FL. He was a faithful parishioner of Saint Catherine’s/Saint Mary’s R. C. Churches. He also served as an extraordinary minister at St. Paul’s and St. Mary’s R.C. churches. He was deeply loved by his family, friends and everyone who knew him. A private mass of Christian burial will be held for the family. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020