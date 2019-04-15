Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Diamond.

Albert Diamond, 97, formerly of Exeter Township, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in Berkshire Commons. He was the husband of the late Sara

(Kaufman) Diamond, who passed away June 25, 2004.

Born in Philadelphia, Mr. Diamond was the son of the late Louis and Bessie (Mann)

Diamond. He was a graduate of Olney High School and served in the United States Army during World War II. Mr. Diamond was a member of Reformed Congregation Oheb Sholom.

Mr. Diamond was a founding partner with his brothers, called Diamond Brothers, in 1957, located at 9th & Cotton Streets, Reading, where they made furniture. Later he and his brothers moved the factory to St. Lawrence and changed the name to Brothers Manufacturing where he retired in 1991.

Mr. Diamond and his wife, Sara, loved traveling and spending winters in Florida. He enjoyed volunteering at the food festival at Temple Oheb Sholom and attending Friendship circle at the Jewish Community Center. He loved to play golf and bowl in his younger years and was a Philadelphia sports fan and liked watching golf on television.

He was a loving father to Charles I. Diamond, husband of Brenda M. Diamond, of Exeter Township; loving grandfather to Elisabeth Papich, Brett Diamond, Jennifer Currie,

Lindsay Diamond, Allaire Diamond, Ariel Diamond, Daniel Munn, Colleen Bossler; loving great-grandfather to Ethan and Liam Papich, Julia Diamond, Alex, Gavin and Sam

Currie, Hadley and Keenan Munn, Jack Bossler, Ephraim and Phoebe Maciejowski. He is also survived by his sister, Evelyn, of Boca Raton, Fla. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Diane Kemble, of Vermont; and was

preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Diamond, in 1999.

Mr. Diamond will be remembered for his sharp wit and kind and generous heart. The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Berkshire Commons and the Griswold staff, especially Anita.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Rabbi Brian I. Michelson will officiate. Interment, with military honors rendered by the Topton American

Legion, will follow in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Jewish Federation of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd., Suite 125, Wyomissing, PA 19610, in memory of Mr. Albert

Diamond. Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

