More Obituaries for Albert Ehrgood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Ehrgood


1952 - 2019
Albert Ehrgood Obituary
Albert Joseph “Joe” Ehrgood Albert Joseph “Joe” Ehrgood, 66, of Lower Alsace Twp., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Reading Hospital. Born on December 14, 1952, in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Gayle Baker (Richard) and Herman L. Ehrgood. Joe attended Mt. Penn High School and worked for Reading Truck Body for many years. He was a faithful member of Stony Creek AA, loved watching football and had a passion for motorcycles. Joe is survived by his two sons Troy and Jeremy; daughter Jodi Braun; sisters Karen widow of Tim Loeper; Barbara A. wife of Michael Kehr; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brother Lee Ehrgood and sister Jeanne Mautz. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
