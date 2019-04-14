Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Fiorini.

Albert J. Fiorini, 103, of Wyomissing, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Country Meadows where he was a resident.

He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret M. A. (Pfeifly) Fiorini, in 2008. Born in

Chicago, Illinois, he was a son of the late

Domonic and Regina (DiRocco) Fiorini.

He was a 1952 graduate of Albright

College and received his masters degree from Kent State University in 1960. He was employed for 25 years as a language teacher at West Geauga High School, Chesterland, Ohio, prior to retiring in 1977.

He was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Reading. He was also a member of the Alumni Association at both Albright College and Kent State University. He was a former licensed Pennsylvania notary. Albert enjoyed

playing golf up until age 95.

He is survived by his daughter, Elaine A., wife of Terence Daly, of Lincoln Park. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Melissa Howe and husband, John; Thomas Daly and wife, Rebecca; and Michael Daly and wife, Hope. He is also

survived by his great-grandchildren: Matthew Howe,

Allison Howe and Charlotte Daly.

He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Fiorini; and a

sister, Lena Sorrentino.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Holy Rosary Church, 237 Franklin Street, Reading Pa. 19602 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Friends and family may view on Monday evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Theo. C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn Street, Reading and

also Tuesday, 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the church.

Contributions may be made to the church at the address above or to Berks Encore Meals on Wheels, 40 N. 9th Street, Reading, Pa. 19601.

