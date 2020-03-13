|
Albert F. Gombar, 92, of Exeter Township, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital, at 5:00 a.m. He was the husband of the late Margaret (Loughlin) Gombar, who passed away September 15, 2018. Born in Reading, Mr. Gombar was the son of the late Julius Gombar Sr. and Mary (Hoyak) Gombar. He was a member of Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Gombar was a machinist for Textile Machine Works until his retirement. He is survived by his children: Thomas J. Gombar, husband of Sharon L. Gombar; Michael J. Gombar, husband of Gloria J. Gombar; Rosemary Carl, wife of Michael M. Carl; Albert J. Gombar, husband of Robin Gombar; and eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave. Mount Penn, PA 19606, in memory of Mr. Albert F. Gombar. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020