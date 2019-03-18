Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Gring.

Albert Harvey Gring, 89, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away March 11, 2019, in Roanoke, Va.

Born on March 8, 1930, in Reading, he was a son of the late George Jr. and Mamie E. (Beahm) Gring. His wife,

Alverta N. (Houck) Gring, passed away on September 6, 2011.

Albert is survived by his son, Jeffrey Gring, Ferrum, Va.; grandson, Paul Gring (Anna); great-granddaughter, McClain Blair Gring; and sisters, Janet Edwards (Jack) and Sandi Goode (Earl). Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Kathryn Strunk

(Arthur) and Lora Lee Henry (Christopher Maghee).

Albert retired from Sears & Roebuck. He was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Wyomissing. Albert loved to saltwater fish and spend time in Delaware.

Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be

expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



