Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Gring.

Albert Harvey Gring, born March 8, 1930, formerly of Wyomissing, passed away March 11, 2019, at age 89, in

Roanoke, Va.

Predeceased by parents, George Jr. and Mamie E. (Beahm) Gring; and loving wife of 59 wonderful years,

Alverta N. (Houck) Gring.

Albert is survived by his son, Jeffrey Gring; grandson, Paul Gring (Anna); great-granddaughter, McClain Blair Gring, of Ferrum, Va.; and sisters, Janet Edwards (Jack) and Sandi Goode (Earl). Many nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Kathryn Strunk

(Arthur) and Lora Lee Henry (Christopher Maghee).

Albert retired from Sears & Roebuck after spending many years at the paper mill. He was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Wyomissing. Albert

enjoyed spending time with family and friends fishing throughout the country. He spent many years fishing in Delaware with his wife, Alverta.

Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. There will be a visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



