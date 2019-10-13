|
Albert J. Groff Sr. Albert J. Groff Sr., 86, of Robesonia, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Anna M. (Ernst) Groff, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage on Aug. 18. Albert, a son of the late Albert H. and Esther (Heck) Groff, was born in Berks Co. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two daughters, Bonny S. Groff, Wernersville; and Linda L. Groff, Shillington; two sons, Michael D. Groff, Robesonia; and Albert J. Groff Jr., Robesonia; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a brother, Melvin Groff. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Groff. He was a member of First Reformed Church, Wernersville. He retired from Gloray, Robesonia, and continued to work part time at the former Eisenhauer Nissan. He was a devoted husband and father and also loved his dog, Sonny. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, with his pastor, the Rev. Paul Harvey officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem U.B. Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019