|
|
Albert H. Oxenreider Jr. Albert H. Oxenreider Jr., 85, of Sinking Spring, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Eva E. (Ohlinger) Oxenreider, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage on Aug. 25. Albert, a son of the late Albert H. and Florence M. (Bleiler) Oxenreider Sr., was born in West Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Denise A., wife of John Stine, Sinking Spring, and Steven L. Oxenreider, husband of Marilyn, Sinking Spring; six grandchildren: Brian, Daniel, Joseph and Jason Stine, and Allison and Ryan Oxenreider; and 11 great-grandchildren: Aryton, Abigail, Kylie, Madelyn, Gabriel, Lillian, Bradley, Breanna, Carter, Grady and Jaxson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Adams; and a brother, George Oxenreider. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sinking Spring. Albert worked for Hoover Motor Company, retiring in 1996, as a parts manager. He was a life member of Liberty Fire Co. #1, Sinking Spring, and a member of Citizens Hose Company, Wernersville. Albert served as an engineer/driver for both departments for many years. He was also a part-time police patrolman for Sinking Spring Borough from 1962-2004. He loved his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved spending time with them whenever he could, and loved his dog, Lucy. He also enjoyed watching the Phillies games. Albert will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 14, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, with the Rev. Richard Moore officiating. A viewing will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Sunday, and 10-11:00 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4125 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019