Albert Holloway


1922 - 2019
Albert Holloway Obituary

Albert E. Holloway, 97, of Bern Twp., passed away Tuesday, August 13, at Berks Heim Nursing Home.

Albert was born in Atlantic City, N.J.,

on July 12, 1922, a son of the late Mae (Sibbit) and Charles Holloway and was the husband of Mildred A. (McGardle) Holloway, of Dagsboro, Del.

He served in the Merchant Marines and worked as a

police officer for the Reading Railroad from 1952 to 1984.

Albert is survived by his two sons; Edward Holloway, of Philadelphia; Robert Holloway, of Philadelphia; stepdaughter Carol Lawrence, of Dagsboro, Del.; and brother, Frank Holloway, of Philadelphia. He is also survived by two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sister, Viola Hoppe.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
