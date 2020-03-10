Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Albert I. Schantz Obituary
Albert I. Schantz, 94, formerly of Emmaus and later of Exeter Twp., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at The Willow in Macungie. He was the husband of the late Jennie A. (Evert) Schantz. Born in Upper Milford, he was the son of the late Andrew J. and Edith (Rohrbach) Schantz. For 42 years, he worked as an Account Administrator for UGI before retiring in 1988. He was an Army veteran serving during WWII and a life member of the Macungie Memorial VFW Post 9264. Survivors: daughter Cheryl K. Trexler of Emmaus; sons Lt. Col. Jeffery A. Schantz, USAF (Retired) and his wife Sarah of Breinigsville, Scott A. Schantz and his wife Deborah of Fleetwood; brother Marvin, and his wife Blanche of Emmaus; sisters Evelyn Arndt of Vera Cruz and Mary Snyder of Emmaus; 5 grandchildren, Traci Steltz of Kutztown , Daniel Trexler, of Upper Milford, Penny Doyle of Emmaus, Alan Schantz of Plymouth Meeting, Temple Helm of Tulsa, OK, 7 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Harold. Memorial Services: 10:30 AM, Monday, March 16, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling begins at 9:30 AM and burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Coopersburg. Contributions may be made in memory of Albert to the Emmaus Historical Society, c/o the funeral home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville, PA 18031
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
