Albert Kruszewski

Albert P. Kruszewski, 83, formerly of Reading, PA, passed away Friday, July 17th in Sebring, Florida. Albert was born in Reading on April 22, 1937, a son of the late Carmella (Carrozza) and Joseph Kruszewski. He was a 1955 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School and a veteran of the PA Air National Guard. Albert was employed by Glidden Paints for 40 years until his retirement in 1999. Albert relocated to Florida after his retirement to pursue his dreams of being a full-time golfer, poker player, fisherman, and enjoying a few cold ones with his buddies. Albert is survived by his long-time companion, Amelia “Mitzi” Case; daughter Cheryl Kruszewski Schroeder, wife of Scott Schroeder, son Steven Kruszewski, fiancé of Christine Cappel, and Michael Kruszewski, companion of Danielle Bauder; 4 grandchildren: Alison Schroeder Fabian wife of Aaron Fabian, Lauren Kruszewski Wilkinson wife of Ryan Wilkinson, Kyle Kruszewski, Madison Kruszewski, and a great-grandson, Kyle Kruszewski, Jr. He is also survived by sister, Debbie Kruszewski Ciervo, wife of Robert Ciervo, and nephew Ryan Ciervo, all of Berks County, PA. He is predeceased by his brothers, Ronald and Joseph Kruszewski. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood, PA. A memorial service will occur at a later date. Funeral Home Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson, Sebring, FL Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes and Crematory
