Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Alberta M. (Hood) May Obituary
Alberta M. (Hood) May, 95, of Mt. Penn, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Walter May. Born in Reinholds, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William and Ella (Kupp) Hood. Alberta was a member of St. John’s U.C.C., Reading, and was a member of Women Veterans of Berks County. She was a check filer for Wachovia Bank and proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Alberta is survived by one son, William, husband of Jane, Sinnemahoning, Pa.; two daughters, Valerie, wife of Paul Kozlowski, Mt. Penn, and Patricia, wife of Richard Bittle, Muhlenberg; five grandchildren: Samantha Jones, Cathy Humphreys, Jamie Williams, Susan Tomaszewski, Trisha Hicks; four great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Barbara May. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
