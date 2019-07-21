Alberta "Lynn" Plylaharn, 79, of Wernersville, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, with her family by her side.

Lynn was born on April 17th 1940, to the late Alberta and Patrick Holland in Philadelphia, Pa. Lynn graduated from Dillard Joseph High School in 1958. In her spare time, she loved to read, volunteered frequently at the humane society and enjoyed watching Animal Planet.

Lynn is survived by six children: Jack Plylaharn and his wife, Robin Plylaharn, of Blandon; Jason Plylaharn and his wife, Sherry Plylaharn, of Wernersville; Christopher Falcone, of Shenandoah; Richard Falcone, of Reading;

Elizabeth Heckman, of Sinking Spring; Victoria Burkhart, of Lancaster; and was predeceased by her son, JP Plylaharn, in 2016. Lynn is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

