|
|
Alejandro Alberto Almanzar Sanchez, 68, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m., in Fox Subacute Center, Warrington, Bucks County. He was the husband of Leonor (Arana) Almanzar. Born in Salcedo, Dominican Republic, Mr. Almanzar was the son of the late Erasmo Almanzar and Lidia (Sanchez) Almanzar. He was a member of Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church and was a painter and steel worker for AC Miller Concrete Products Inc. In addition to his wife, Mr. Almanzar is survived by his children: Alejandro Almanzar, husband of Gretta Almanzar, of Allentown; Edgar Almanzar, of Reading; Elvis Almanzar, of Reading; Elizabeth Almanzar, of Reading; and his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Frank Almanzar, of New York City; Delia Almanzar, of New York City; Erasmo Almanzar, of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Delia, Carman, Aura, Maria Tereza and Blasina Almanzar, all of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He was preceded in death by siblings: Rafael, Lauro and Rodolfo Almanzar and Ramon Sanchez. Funeral procession will depart Bean Funeral Home, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 151 North 9th Street, Reading, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Monsignor John J. Grabish, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019