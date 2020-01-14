|
Alex W. Seltzer, 29, of Perry Twp., passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in West Reading, he was the son of Wessley and Christine M. (Fees) Seltzer, Perry Twp. Alex previously worked for RTC Direct Mailing, Perry Twp. Alex loved animals and enjoyed fishing, computer repair, and nature photography. Surviving in addition to his parents is one brother: Brandon D. Seltzer; paternal grandparents Ralph W. and Dolores Seltzer, New Ringgold; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Bridge Church, 3561 Old 22, Hamburg, PA 19526. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020