Alexandra G. Mitchell Mehrkam, 75, of Hamburg, passed away January 2, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the loving wife of over 20 years of Douglas A. Mehrkam. Born in New York City, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas M. and Elizabeth (Bilanock) Grushko. An accountant by trade at many area businesses, Alexandra’s true passion was her pedigree Border Collies. She raised many champions, including Lola. She also enjoyed providing “cultural experiences,” particularly in the kitchen as she was an exceptional cook. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Adam I. Mitchell, husband of Tanya Robinson, of Tamaqua; Alexander I., husband of Deborah S. (Borden) Mitchell, of Wyomissing; and Marina I. Mitchell of Anchorage, AK; and her step children: Sandra A., wife of Scott Beers, of Coalport; Allen D. Mehrkam of Temple; Susan L., wife of Michael F. Kasehagen, of Newark, DE; and Karen L. Mehrkam of Hamburg; her sister Marina N. Carlson of Oakland, CA; seven grandchildren; two nephews; one niece. She is predeceased by her brother, Nicholas N. Grushko, and his wife, Christine P. (Hansen). Services for Alexandra will be private at the convenience of her family. Contributions in her memory should be made to the National Border Collie Association: www.americanbordercollie.org. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc., is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020