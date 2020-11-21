1/1
Alexis Caltagirone
Alexis Rae Caltagirone Alexis Rae Caltagirone, 26, passed Wednesday November 18, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. She was the loving wife of Nico E. Caltagirone and daughter to William Emery Jr. and Tara Schock. She was predeceased in life by her brother Anthony Schock, Jr. Alexis is survived by her daughter Rory Paige Brendle, her son Luka Zayn Caltagirone and her grandparents Pete and Christine (Pee wee Nana) Boyle, as well as her siblings Amber Lawson, Ashley Fortin, Arielle Emery, Alyssa Schock and Amanda Schock. Besides being the sunflower and light of her family’s lives she was a devoted teacher’s aide at New Story Schools in Wyomissing and an inspiration to her students and coworkers. She considered them all a part of her extended family. Alexis attended Brandywine School District and graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 2012. As she loved to take many photographs for hobby she leaves us with many beautiful moments captured through her eyes for us to reminisce on her ability to always put a smile on the other side of the lens. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Brubaker Funeral Home of Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Berks, P. O. Box 6683, Wyomissing, PA 19610, www.autismsocietyofberkscounty.org

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
