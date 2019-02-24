Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Correnti.

Alfred Correnti, 77, Laureldale Borough, died February 18, 2019, in his residence, with his loving family surrounding him.

He was married August 1, 1964 to Jane Louise (Miller) Correnti. Born in West

Reading, Pa., on January 31, 1942, he was a son of the late Harry Correnti and June (Quinter) Correnti-Boone. Alfred attended Reading High School. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps. Alfred was employed for over 40 years in the Textile Industry retiring as a material handler. He loved his family, fishing, crabbing, gardening, NASCAR and dirt racing. Alfred was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

He was a member of Central Beneficial Fire Company, Laureldale; Goodwill Beneficial Fire Company,

Muhlenberg Township; Berkshire Heights Beneficial Fire

Company, Wyomissing; Mount Pleasant Beneficial Fire Company, Bern Township; and Riverside Beneficial Fire Company, Reading.

Alfred is also survived by his two sons, Alfred R.,

husband of Caren L. (Bailey) Correnti, and Anthony C.

Correnti, all of Laureldale; a grandson, Michael A. Correnti, fiancé of Lysbeth, of Slatington, Pa.; and three grand-children: Hailey M., Caden M. and Chloe Correnti. Other survivors include two siblings, Concetta S. (Correnti)

George, of Muhlenberg Township; and Marie (Correnti), wife of Frank Rocco, of Clearwater, Florida; and two half siblings, Douglas, husband of Vivian Boone, of Florida; and Nancy Boone, of Reading. There are also four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Marlene C. (Miller) Sauder-Raymond, wife of Robert Raymond, of Spring Township; M. Charles, husband of Mary Beth Miller, of Wilmington, Del.; D. Elizabeth Miller, wife of Sheila Dubell, of

Muhlenberg Township; Jennifer C. (Miller), wife of Joseph R. Binasiewicz, of Wyomissing; and Evelyn A. L. (Miller), wife of Mark A. Jones, of Muhlenberg Township; and

several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Sheridan M.

Miller, who died January 13, 1974.

Services were held privately. Burial was in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading.

