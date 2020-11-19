Alfred E. Wilkes Alfred E. Wilkes, Jr., 76, of Wernersville, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Reading Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lillian E. (Frantz) Wilkes, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Alfred, a son of the late Alfred E. and Emma (Steffy) Wilkes, Sr., was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Michele M., wife of Donald Shalters, Jr., Sinking Spring, and a son, Michael E. Wilkes, husband of Lisa, Sinking Spring; a brother, Ronald Wilkes, Wernersville; four grandchildren, Matthew Shalters, Tyler, Courtney, and Kayla Wilkes; and his dog, Panda. He was preceded in death by a brother. He enjoyed riding his Harley and in his younger days fishing and hunting. He retired from Sears after 32 years. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, Nov. 24th, at Hain’s Church Cemetery, 591 N. Church Road, Wernersville. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store