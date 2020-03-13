|
|
Alfred J. Myatt Jr., 89, passed away March 12, 2020, in his Shillington residence, surrounded by his loving family. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Compassus, who provided such wonderful Hospice care during his final months. He was the loving husband of Dolores C. (Caltagirone) Myatt for 62 years. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Alfred J. Sr. and Gertrude G. (Schlageter) Myatt. Alfred was a 1950 graduate of Archmere Academy, Claymont, Del. He also attended Bucknell Banking School in 1966 and completed numerous courses through the American Institute of Banking, which were held at Albright College. Alfred was a U.S. Army veteran serving as a corporal during the Korean Conflict in 1952-1953. He was employed by Meridian Bank for 38 years starting as a banker assistant before being promoted to vice-president, retiring in 1990. Alfred was treasurer of the American Business Club; and a member of the Sertoma Club of Reading and Administrative Management Society. He also was a member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council #7179 and served on the Board of Directors for the AAA Reading Berks for 18 years. He was a faithful member of St John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. He was active serving in many capacities as a lector, choir member and leader of the 1500 club among others. Alfred was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jonathan J., Wyomissing and Kathleen M. (Allen) Kardoley, Exeter Township; three granddaughters: Amanda (Andrew) Higgins, Emily and Kristen Kardoley and two great-grandsons, Liam and Landon Higgins. He is also survived by three sisters: Gertrude M. Melniczek, Elizabeth A. Wells, both of Shillington and Theresa M. Bender, Ephrata and many nieces and nephews. Alfred was predeceased by two sisters, Mary A. Gery and Anne E. Stelzpflug. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St John Baptist de la Salle R.C. Church, 42 Kerrick Rd, Shillington, PA 19607 with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Family and friends may call Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Contributions may be made to VCOP Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania, Berks County Office, 339 Blair Ave., Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020