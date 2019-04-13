Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Szymborski.

Alfred Andrew Szymborski, 84, of Sinking Spring, was called home to the Lord on April 10, 2019, surrounded by prayers and his loving family.

Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Paulina (Skrabalak) and Ignatius Szymborski. He was married for 56 wonderful years to

Judy (Sergeant) Szymborski.

A 1952 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Alfred was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany. He was a hardworking provider for his family and worked at Camp Hosiery, H. Oritsky, Bunzel, St. Margaret's School and the Reading Eagle in addition to other local firms.

"Big Al" was a true friend to many and would strike up a pleasant conversation with everyone he met. He will be fondly remembered for his charming personality, warm spirit and witty unique colloquialisms. Affectionately known as Dzia dzia (grandpa) or Wujka (uncle), he proudly shared his 2nd generation Polish-American heritage with familiar words, phrases, traditional songs and foods.

Dzia dzia had many interests and talents. He enjoyed a lively game of pinochle, playing "scratch-offs," and

computer games and settling in his favorite recliner to watch his beloved Detroit Tigers or Detroit Lions. He was best known for his keen interest in all types of gadgets and used his clever ingenuity to accomplish most everyday tasks.

He was a strong-willed man but even more so a man of strong faith, with a deep respect, reverence and

commitment to God. He prayed daily, supported his church and attended services regularly. Not only was he a faithful

caring family man, he was also extremely proud of his

entire extended family and held a cherished place in his heart for each one.

Al is survived by his six children: daughters, Mary K., wife of Jeff Wade; Theresa Szymborski, wife of Robert Pratt; and Geralyn, wife of Luis Fernandez; and sons, James G.,

husband of Gloria; John M., significant other of Lisa Brendel; and Joseph G., husband of Beverly. Also surviving are Dzia dzia's 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his loving bride, Al was predeceased by a newborn child, Geralyn Marie; a granddaughter, Lisa; and a number of siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, 2810 St. Alban's Drive, Sinking Spring, followed by burial with military honors in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Monday evening, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and

Tuesday morning from 9:00-9:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's honor may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.

Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



