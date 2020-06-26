Alice E. (Long) Behm Alice E. (Long) Behm, 75, of Mertztown, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born September 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Esther C. (Oswald) and Guy W. Long. Her husband of 51 years, Irwin D. “Junior” Behm, passed away on January 6, 2016. Alice was a 1962 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and went on to study at Allentown Business School. While going to the business school, she worked at Rudy’s Diner, where she met the love of her life, Irwin. Alice worked as a secretary in admissions at Kutztown University. Alice was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, Kutztown, PA and an amazing baker. She made wedding and baby shower cakes for many years and was a breeder of cocker spaniels. Alice’s smile and laugh were truly her trademark and she gave the best hugs. She had a way of making everyone feel better and truly inspired so many to be happy. Alice was the best Mom and the most amazing Mom Mom who loved her grandchildren so very much. Alice is survived by her daughter, Joline E. (Behm) Cerullo, wife of Allen Cerullo, Jr., Mertztown, her step-daughter, Amelia L. (Behm) Bennett, wife of David Bennett, Sonoma, CA, her grandchildren, London, Simon and Rosalyn, her step-grandson, Kristopher and her step-great-grandchildren, Bailey, Autumn and Shaun. She is also survived by her sisters, Rose Long, Whitehall and Susan (Long) Wessner, Kutztown, and by her many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and her husband, Irwin, Alice was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Beverly Behm. Memorial Services for Alice will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Road, Fleetwood, PA. Burial will follow in New Bethel Union Cemetery, Kempton. A visitation will be held, Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the funeral home. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Alice and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.