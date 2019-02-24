Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Stout) Ganster.

Alice Ruth (nee Stout) Ganster passed away on February 15, 2019. She was 83 years old.

She was born to John and Helen (nee Rothermel) Stout, both teachers, in Reading, Pa. She had one sibling, John,

also a teacher (Professor and Dean), who passed away in September, 2018.

Alice Ruth married Michael J. Ganster in May, 1956. He preceded her in death. They had three daughters: Dr.

Deborah Ganster, So. Berwick, Maine, Cynthia Stuver, Prosper, Texas, Rebecca Ganster, who preceded her in death. She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Alice Ruth was a practicing Registered Nurse for many years. She then received her master's degree in Public Health and was a practicing Health Educator at NYU

Medical Center until retirement.

A memorial service will be held at Cross Roads Christian Church, McKinney, Texas, on Monday, February 25, 2019

at 3 p.m.



