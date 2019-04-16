Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Richard) Hurst.

Alice P. Hurst, age 70, of Ontelaunee Township, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the Mifflin Center, Shillington.

Born in Reading, the daughter of the late Ellsworth Richard and Elsie (Barlet) Richard. A 1967 graduate of Dodge City High School, Dodge City, Kan., Alice worked for Werley's Cleaning Service, Kutztown, retiring in 2014.

Alice was a huge Elvis fan, who rarely missed a Jeff Krick Elvis tribute. She loved to dance. Alice loved her animals, but most of all she loved being with her many nieces and nephews.

Alice is survived by her son, Robert Hurst, of Kansas;

sisters, Maralyn Herr, of Downingtown; Shelia Drey, of Reading; brothers: Kenneth Schlegel, of Benton; George Musser, of Mohrsville; and Terry Musser, of Elverson. Also a granddaughter, three grandsons, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter.

Alice was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Patterson.

A viewing will be Friday, April 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 W. Main St.,

Fleetwood. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens.

