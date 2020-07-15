1/1
Alice Kerins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Kerins Alice Kerins, 91, passed away of natural causes on Friday July 10, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Melrose MA, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Clifford Fleet and Alice G. (Stephenson) Fleet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kerins Sr, Alice is survived by three sons; Edward Kerins Jr., husband of Mary of Sinking Spring, Phillip Kerins, husband of Yanping Jia of Cliffside Park NJ and Michael Kerins, husband of Ellen of Malden MA. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Matthew Kerins, husband of Sarah of Downingtown, Marc Kerins, husband of Emily of Sinking Spring and four great grandchildren; Luke, Rayna, Declan and Avery. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Kerins as well as four sisters and a brother. Alice was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Elvis. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Berks Heim for their care and kindness. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden MA at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring is in charge of the arrangements locally. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Alice’s memory to: The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation PO Box 781352 Philadelphia PA 19178 or online at https://give2.chop.edu. Online condolences can be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved