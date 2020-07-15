Alice Kerins Alice Kerins, 91, passed away of natural causes on Friday July 10, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born in Melrose MA, she was the daughter of the late Pearl Clifford Fleet and Alice G. (Stephenson) Fleet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kerins Sr, Alice is survived by three sons; Edward Kerins Jr., husband of Mary of Sinking Spring, Phillip Kerins, husband of Yanping Jia of Cliffside Park NJ and Michael Kerins, husband of Ellen of Malden MA. She is also survived by two grandchildren; Matthew Kerins, husband of Sarah of Downingtown, Marc Kerins, husband of Emily of Sinking Spring and four great grandchildren; Luke, Rayna, Declan and Avery. She was preceded in death by her son Steven Kerins as well as four sisters and a brother. Alice was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and Elvis. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Berks Heim for their care and kindness. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden MA at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring is in charge of the arrangements locally. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Alice’s memory to: The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation PO Box 781352 Philadelphia PA 19178 or online at https://give2.chop.edu
