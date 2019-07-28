Alice T. Ketterer, 88, formerly of

Muhlenberg, passed away July 26, 2019, in the Topton Lutheran Home.

She was the beloved wife of the late

William E. Ketterer, with whom she

celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in West Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of Edward and Alice (Murphy) Lynch.

Alice was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church,

Laureldale. Alice was a loving housewife and homemaker.

She is survived by her two children, Colleen A., wife of Terry Laky, Macungie, Pa.; and Brian W., husband of

Jo-Ann Ketterer, Bernville, Pa. She is also survived by her siblings, Edward Lynch and Noreen Lawrence; 7 grand-children; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Alice was predeceased by her daughter, Theresa M. Hesser; son-in-law, Brian Hesser; siblings: Margaret Swartz, Jean Lynch and Mary Lynch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday,

August 4, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Alice can be made to the , 314 Good Dr.,

Lancaster, PA 17603.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



