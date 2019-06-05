Alice R. Lea, 73, of Reading, Pa., passed away June 1st, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Elvin Caple and Irene Lightfoot and was the adopted daughter of Mickey Lightfoot.

She attended the Reading School District and graduated from Reading High School in 1965. After graduation, Alice enlisted in the WAC-Woman Army Corps in service to our country. She earned an associate degree from Reading Area Community College in special education services in 1978. Alice worked in many jobs over the years, dedicating the majority of her career to working at Threshold and Prospectus Services, retiring in 2011, after more than 25 years of service in helping others. Alice remained busy in retirement; she was an active member of St. James Chapel COGIC, working in the breakfast ministry and with the Women's department.

She was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Alice was preceded in death by her two brothers, Joseph Harris and Michaelangelo Lightfoot.

Alice leaves to mourn, her two sisters, Sonskeshana

Kornagay and Betty Kouassi, both of New York. A "sister" and lifelong best friend of 56 years, Judy Lee, of Georgia.

Her children: Tyrone Lea (Heather) of Louisville, Ky.,

Lolita Ellis (Robert), Maurice E. Lea (Diana), Valencia R. Lea-Reigel (Karl), Christopher R. Lea (Marianne) of

Woodruff, S.C., and Yolanda R. Lea. She was a mother figure to Thamara Velez and her children, Samara and Dante.

Two nieces, Folashade Kornegay and Jalani Kornegay. Four nephews: Darnell Coad, Shaunte Richardson, Aubrey Harris and Joseph Harris. Her cousins: Barbara Jean

Saunders, Helen Frye, Stephanie Stith.

25 grandchildren: Maurice Leavell, Derek Lea, Santana Bickel, Neicy Cooper, Julius Cooper, Arius Cooper,

Jennette Cooper, Essence Lewis, Cherelle "Cookie" Wright, Alexander Lea, Daniel Collazo, Daryn Collazo,

Valencia M. Lea, Karly Schott, Dorothy Reigel, Isaiah

Reigel, Gabriel Reigel, Daniel Kline Jr., Noah Kline, MiKayla Lea, Maya Lea, Christopher (Happy) Lea II, Tyler Clore, Matthew Clore, Christian Clore.

19 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

Alice was loved by so many others in her church family and touched the lives of so many in our community. She was an avid reader who always had her book or Kindle in hand. She enjoyed visitation of the sick with her Women's group from church. She also enjoyed traveling and trips to the casino and playing Bingo with her closest friends.

A viewing will be held Saturday, June 8, at 9:30 a.m., followed by Service at 11 a.m. at St. James Chapel Church of God in Christ, 11 S. 9th St., Reading, PA 19602.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor her memory with donations to the McGlinn Cancer Center, Reading Tower Health, 420 S. Fifth Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, where she received excellent care and treatment. Burial will be private.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.




