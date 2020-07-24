1/1
Alice M. Gehman
1928 - 2020
Alice M. Gehman Alice M. Gehman, 92, of Mohnton, passed away in the late evening hours, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Mifflin Center, Shillington. She was the widow of the late Clair E. Gehman. Born May 30, 1928, Robeson Twp., she was a daughter of the late William & Annie (McCormick) Hoffert. Alice was a lifetime member of the Gouglersville Fire Company. She is survived by her son: Walter L., husband of Christina D. Gehman, Mohnton; her grandchildren: Ashley T., wife of Steven Russo, Pennsburg & Thomas L. Gehman, Ephrata. & Heather, wife of John Stauffer, East Petersburg; and her great-grandchildren: Anna & Alyssa Russo & Sophia Stauffer. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 AM from the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton. Burial to follow in Allegheny Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Kindly follow recommended CDC guidelines. www.gilesandyeckley.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
10:00 AM
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
21 Chestnut Street
Mohnton, PA 19540
(610) 777-2331
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Alice was so full of life and loved to dance!!Hope she's snapping her fingers and doing the shuffle.............
Dawyn Kindt
Friend
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home
