Alice M. Gehman Alice M. Gehman, 92, of Mohnton, passed away in the late evening hours, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Mifflin Center, Shillington. She was the widow of the late Clair E. Gehman. Born May 30, 1928, Robeson Twp., she was a daughter of the late William & Annie (McCormick) Hoffert. Alice was a lifetime member of the Gouglersville Fire Company. She is survived by her son: Walter L., husband of Christina D. Gehman, Mohnton; her grandchildren: Ashley T., wife of Steven Russo, Pennsburg & Thomas L. Gehman, Ephrata. & Heather, wife of John Stauffer, East Petersburg; and her great-grandchildren: Anna & Alyssa Russo & Sophia Stauffer. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11 AM from the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut St., Mohnton. Burial to follow in Allegheny Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Kindly follow recommended CDC guidelines. www.gilesandyeckley.com