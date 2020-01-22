|
Alice M. Konopelski, age 83 years old, of 322 Morrison Road Reading, PA died Monday, January 20, 2020. She was the wife of Deacon John P. Konopelski. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Nangle) Foley. She was employed by the Reading Railroad as a clerk stenographer. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church. She was a hospice volunteer for St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was a Eucharistic Minister and a RCIA team member at St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church. Surviving are 3 daughters, Mary Alice Kuhns of Hamburg, Lisa Konopelski of New Hope, and Laura Wilson of Reading. Also 6 sons, Raymond of Bel Air, MD, Dr. John of Yorkville, Ill, James of Hamburg, PA, Edward of Reading, PA, Thomas of Reading, PA, and Adam of Kempton, PA. There are also 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Alice and John Konopelski were happily married for 63years. They were an excellent example of a loving marriage and a strong faith. She adored and was adored by her husband and family. Alice loved a good joke, especially a corny one, and had a contagious laugh. She will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church 925 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Monsignor William E. Hanges, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Saint Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Margaret’s Roman Catholic Church at the above address. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020