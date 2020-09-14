1/
Alice M. Oswald
Alice M. (Bechtel) Oswald Alice M. (Bechtel) Oswald, 86, of Allentown, PA, and formerly of Topton, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in ManorCare Health Services - West Allen, Allentown, where she was a resident for four years. She was the widow of Ralph L. Oswald who died on March 1, 1987. Born in Topton, Alice was a daughter of the late Elmer S. and Erma C. (Sicher) Bechtel. Alice was a graduate of Kutztown Area High School and attended cosmetology school in Allentown. In 1988, Alice received her Dietary Certification from the University of Florida. She worked as a cook and Dietary Supervisor in various local restaurants, private clubs and nursing homes from 1960 until her retirement in 1999. Alice served as a President of the Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Topton. She enjoyed crafting and cooking. She entered her recipes and food into The Allentown Fair and The Reading Fair, winning numerous 1st and 2nd place awards. Her famous shoefly pie won 1st place at The Allentown Fair and was featured in McCall’s magazine. Alice is survived by her two daughters, Dora F. and Kathy E.; three grandchildren, Beth, Jennifer and Heather; nine great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Carl S., husband of Teresa Bechtel, and their daughter, Stacy. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Burial will be private in Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
