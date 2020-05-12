Alice Mae Myers
Alice Mae “Susie” (Wagner) Myers Alice Mae “Susie” (Wagner) Myers, 71, of Birdsboro, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia. She was the wife of the late Gregory G. Myers, Sr., who passed away June 5, 2014. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Winston J. and Annetta M. (Kneasel) Wagner. Alice was a graduate of Reading High School. She was an avid street rodder, was a member of Skyline Cruisers and liked traveling for street rod. Alice enjoyed ceramics, cooking, baking and scrap-booking. Her favorite past time was spending time with her grandchildren. Alice worked for the Governor Mifflin Ambulance as their Office Manager, lastly worked for Lord Real Estate as the bookkeeper. She also was the co-owner of Shingle Shack Bar in Reading for 2-1/2 years. Alice is survived by her son, Gregory G. Myers, Jr. husband of Beth, York, PA, daughter, Tracy L. Davidheiser, wife of Mitchell T., Exeter Township, brother Charles E. Wagner, husband of Ann, Birdsboro; and five grandchildren. A private visitation will be held at Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., Mt. Penn. Interment is also private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Rescue Mission, 645 N 6th St, Reading, PA 19601 or Epilepsy Foundation Eastern PA, 919 Walnut St Unit 700, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Interment
