Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Callahan) McCane.

Alice (Callahan) McCane, 81, of Sinking Spring, passed away peacefully on

Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Born in Corbin, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Lucy (Lewis) Callahan.

She was married to Thomas H. McCane, and together they looked forward to celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this spring.

Alice was a loving mother, wife and mom-mom, who

always placed her family above all else. She was forever positive and supportive of her family, even transforming her passion for sewing into a successful business, Alice's Sewing and Alterations, to provide for her family.

In addition to her husband, Alice is survived by her daughters, Linda, wife of Scott McDuff, Auburn, Pa., and Patricia, wife of Scott Blimline, Exeter; as well as two grandchildren, Scott Blimline Jr. and Michele Hafer; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Alice's life will be held Tuesday,

February 26, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral

Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



