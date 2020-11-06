Alice T. Shaner, 83, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born on February 7, 1937 she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Josephine (Dudek) Rotkiske, in Reading. Alice was the wife of the late Paul Shaner. Alice was an active member of Holy Guardian Angels RC Church in Laureldale. In her free time, Alice enjoyed tending to her garden. She also loved going to bingo, the casino and her favorite thing to do was go shopping, especially for jewelry. Alice is survived by her siblings, Dolores Hardinger, wife of David, Stanley J. Rotkiske, husband of Frances both of Temple. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, John Dudek, Frank Rotkiske, Edward Rotkiske, Joseph A. Rotkiske, Walter Rotkiske, Anthony Rotkiske, Florence Golembiewski and Bernice Maturi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 11:00 am with a viewing beginning at 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Holy Guardian Angels RC Church, 3125 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605 with Father E. Michael Camilli officiating. Burial will take place in the Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Alice's Care Takers. They are especially grateful for the girls who provided constant love, companionship and continued care for Alice while she was at home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at milkinstrymbiksifuneralhome@gmail.com.