Alice J. (Miller) Shirey, 77, of Oley, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Randall Shirey who passed away February 17, 2017.

Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Eva (Fasig-Miller) Shaffer and was a member of Friedens U.C.C. Church in Oley, Pa. Alice was an avid bowler and a member of the Oley Fire Company

Women's Bowling League. She was employed at Luden's and Wegmans Brothers, but her true passion was staying home to raise her children and grandchildren, and helping her husband on the family farm.

Alice is survived by one daughter, Lisa Seyfert, wife of Scott E., of Limekiln; four grandchildren: Devon Seyfert, Matthew Shirey, Cody Shirey and Brittni Ludy; great-granddaughters: Alexis Lesher, Harper Rose Seyfert and one great-grandchild on the way; and seven siblings.

Alice was predeceased by one son, Chad R. Shirey, in 1999, and one brother, Harold Fasig, in 2019.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Oley Church Cemetery, Spangsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Lisa M. Seyfert at 6161 Oley Turnpike Road, Oley PA 19547.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



