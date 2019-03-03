Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice (Waterhouse) Styan.

Alice (Waterhouse) Styan, formerly of Reading, died

February 26, 2019, at ManorCare, Sinking Spring.

Her husband, Mark B. Styan, died November 18, 1995.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marie (Rouseau) Waterhouse.

She was an administrative assistant for various

companies.

Alice is survived by two sons, Brent M. Styan, Ephrata, and Blair, husband of Becky, Summerville, S.C. Five

grandchildren: Christopher Styan, Allister Styan, Melissa Styan-Burkett, Caitlin Styan and Joshua Styan; and two great-grandchildren, Aidan Styan and Bennett Styan also survive her.

She was predeceased by her brother, George Waterhouse.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 237 Court St., Reading, PA 19601. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



