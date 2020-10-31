Alice S. Witwer, age 89, of Fleetwood, passed on October 28, 2020 at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s. The wife of the late Richard C. Witwer, Sr. who passed in 1966. Born in West Reading the daughter of late Ezekiel Killian and Edith Herbein Killian. Alice was a graduate of Reading High School class of 1949. Surviving are her sons Richard C. Witwer, Jr husband of Linda; Darryl L. Witwer husband of Bonnie and Todd W. Witwer husband of Donna all of Fleetwood. Also six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. A viewing will be Wednesday November 4th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Interment in Alsace Cemetery, 2155 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com