Alice J. Yost, age 79, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on March 26, 1940 in Pottstown Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Leonard C. and Emma E. Heimbach. Alice was preceded in death by her sister Arlene Lesher. Alice graduated from Schwenksville High School. She worked various jobs throughout her life including Uniform Tubes Inc., where she retired from at the age of 62. Alice is survived by her brother and his wife Arlington and Marlene Heimbach, sister Joyce Hoffman; her four sons and their wives Dean and Deborah Johnson, Craig and Janet Heffentrager, Richard Yost, and Michael and Lori Yost; one daughter and her husband Denise and Gailen Engel; twelve grandchildren; plus four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. The service will be private. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to , at dementiasociety.org
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020