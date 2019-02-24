Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia Torres.

Alicia Renee "Mami Buela" Torres, 97, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, in her Reading residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was predeceased by her husband,

Angel Rivera Torres.

Alicia was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on May 29, 1921, a daughter of the late Manuel and Antonia (Palacier) Alomar.

She was known as Mami Buela to those who knew and loved her. She was a strong and loving woman who was the matriarch of her family. Alicia attended St Paul's RCC.

Surviving are her four daughters: Betsy Osorio, of

Reading, Juanita Evans, of Fla., Myriam Diaz, of

Wyomissing, Rachel Torres, of Fla.; 13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her two sons, William Torres and Angelo Torres.

Prayer services will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday 8-10 a.m. in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com.



