1/1
Allan D. Rohrbach
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan D. Rohrbach Allan D. Rohrbach, 77, of Topton, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Topton, Allan was a son of the late Warren A. and Clara E. (Ginter) Rohrbach. He was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton, and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Topton. He honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army. After his time in the service, Allan worked in the Maintenance Department at the former Caloric Corporation, Topton, for many years. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales, looking at cars and reading books. Allan is survived by his brother, Donald L., husband of Faye L. (Weil) Rohrbach; nephews, Craig L., husband of Wendy (Bailey) Rohrbach and Kevin D., husband of Diane (Geisinger) Rohrbach; and a great-nephew, Caleb L. Rohrbach, all of Mertztown. A graveside service to celebrate Allan’s life and burial with military honors will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA, with Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula officiating. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved