Allan D. Rohrbach Allan D. Rohrbach, 77, of Topton, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Topton, Allan was a son of the late Warren A. and Clara E. (Ginter) Rohrbach. He was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton, and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Topton. He honorably and faithfully served his country in The United States Army. After his time in the service, Allan worked in the Maintenance Department at the former Caloric Corporation, Topton, for many years. He enjoyed going to flea markets and yard sales, looking at cars and reading books. Allan is survived by his brother, Donald L., husband of Faye L. (Weil) Rohrbach; nephews, Craig L., husband of Wendy (Bailey) Rohrbach and Kevin D., husband of Diane (Geisinger) Rohrbach; and a great-nephew, Caleb L. Rohrbach, all of Mertztown. A graveside service to celebrate Allan’s life and burial with military honors will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Road, Fleetwood, PA, with Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula officiating. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
