John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Allan Hill


1933 - 2019
Allan Hill Obituary
Allan T. Hill, 86, of Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, December 22. Born in Reading, on July 9, 1933, a son of the late Amanda C. (Kestner) and Robert Hill. He was the husband of Mary C. (Fischer) Hill, who survives him. He was an electrician at Rockwell International Wyomissing, Pa., for 37 ears retiring in 1990. He is also survived by a daughter, Mary A., wife of Scott Dengler, He is also survived by two grandchildren Services are private at the convenience of the family Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
