Allen Ernst

Service Information
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA
19506
(610)-488-1611
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Indiantown Gap Rd.
Annville, PA
Obituary
Allen O. Ernst, 84, formerly of Bernville, passed away

in Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Texas.

Allen served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 ½ years as a flight engineer. His career in the Air Force was during the Korean War and Vietnam War.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,

Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 where military honors will take place.

Anyone wishing to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the service promptly at 11:00 a.m.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from July 20 to July 21, 2019
