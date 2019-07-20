Allen O. Ernst, 84, formerly of Bernville, passed away

in Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham, Texas.

Allen served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 ½ years as a flight engineer. His career in the Air Force was during the Korean War and Vietnam War.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery,

Indiantown Gap Rd., Annville, PA 17003 where military honors will take place.

Anyone wishing to attend are requested to meet at the cemetery office at 10:45 a.m. to proceed to the service promptly at 11:00 a.m.

The Kirkhoff Funeral Home in Bernville is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



