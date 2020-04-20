Reading Eagle Obituaries
More Obituaries for Allen Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen G. Ruff

Allen G. Ruff Obituary
Allen G. Ruff Allen G. Ruff, 73, of Reiffton, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, Pa, he was the son of the late Clarence and Virginia (Zillhardt) Ruff. Allen was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church. He worked for Hoffman Industries as a machine operator for many years and was a substitute teacher for 10 different school districts for 46 years until his retirement. He also received the Gertrude Stichter Scholarship Award. Allen is survived by one brother Carl C. Ruff husband of Joan of Reading and one step brother Guy J. Koller of Mt. Penn. Services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
