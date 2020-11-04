1/1
Allen J. Williams
Allen J. Williams Allen J. Williams, age 60, of Lyons Station, passed on November 3, 2020, at his residence. The husband of Peggy L. Quillman Williams, they celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage on March 27th. Born in West Reading, the son of the late John E. Williams, Sr. and Mary Jane Siegfried Williams. Allen attended Fleetwood High and later received an associate degree. He was a member of Huguenot Lodge #377 F&AM Kutztown and 3rd generation fireman with Union Fire Company, Walnuttown. Allen enjoyed singing and was a performer on StarMaker, he had large following. He also was a black belt karate instructor. He loved antiquing and had a stand in Kirbyville called Grandpa’s Treasures. Allen also was a dog trainer and showed dogs. He trained dogs for obedience, agility and sled racing. Allen worked in insurance as a Prudential agent and a Capital Blue Cross agent where he spent 19 years. He last worked for Fisher Clinical Services, Allentown. Surviving are his wife Peggy and son Derek A. Williams husband of Krystal D. (Loy) Williams of Hamburg and daughter Jessie L. (Williams) wife of Britton Brown of Ambler. Grandchildren Jared E. Williams, Lillian M. Williams, Jacob S. Williams, Eleanora L. Brown, Evelyn R. Brown and Ettore V. Brown. Also siblings Mary E. (Williams) Andrew, Sharon L. (Williams) Eschbach, Karen L. (Williams) Loop, John E. Williams Jr., and Douglas A. Williams. A viewing will be held Friday evening 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Masonic service by Huguenot Lodge 377 F&AM at 8:00PM. A funeral service will be Saturday at 10:00AM. Contributions can be made to the Huguenot Lodge #377, F&AM C/O Randy Hoffman, 300 West Race Street, Fleetwood, PA. 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
